Lightning causes fire in retired IFD firefighter's home

INDIANAPOLIS — A retired Indianapolis Fire Department firefighter and his family have been forced out of their home after a lightning strike caused a fire in their house on Monday.

Doug Bish, a 25-year veteran of the IFD, lives in the home in the 8000 block of Cardinal Cove E on the northeast side of the city. At about 3:30 Monday afternoon, Grace Bish, the wife of Doug, was working from home when the lightning strike happened.

The lightning traveled from the chimney to the basement and caused extensive damage to the attic and upper level of the home.

Both Doug and Grace, along with their adult daughter and cat, escaped without injury.

IFD Victims Assistance is helping the family work with insurance for shelter and to secure the house.