LIVE BLOG: Breaking news in Indianapolis, Central Indiana on March 13, 14

INDIANAPOLIS — You can view live breaking news updates from this weekend in Indianapolis and Central Indiana below.

6:08 p.m. Sunday

IMPD is following up on a lead in connection with the homicides Sunday evening on the east side, according to IMPD. A SWAT team is assisting with the investigation near East 10th Street and Arlington Avenue.

Nikki DeMentri/WRTV Photo

2:43 p.m. Sunday

A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with a homicide Saturday night on the southeast side of Indianapolis. Deputies located him in Floyd County, according to IMPD.

7 a.m. Sunday

The Amber Alert for Malisa Halfacre was canceled after she was safely located.

3:23 a.m. Sunday

An Amber Alert has been issued for Malia Halfacre.

Detectives believe Malik Halfacre, 25, took Malia after a quadruple homicide in Indianapolis.

WRTV

1:45 a.m. Sunday

A person who came to Eskenazi Hospital with at least one apparent gunshot wound is stable, IMPD Officer Genae Cook said in an email.

The shooting is believed to have happened in the 2300 block of West 16th Street, near Lafayette Road.

10:28 p.m. Saturday

A person is stable after a shooting in the 2000 block of North Parker Avenue in Indianapolis, IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said in an email.

Additional details haven't been released.

10:16 p.m. Saturday

IMPD is looking for a missing 7-year-old boy who may be in danger. IMPD officers learned the boy was missing while investigating a homicide on the southeast side.

10:07 p.m. Saturday

A homicide investigation with "multiple victims" is underway on the east side of Indianapolis.

9:01 p.m. Saturday

From Clinton County Central Dispatch: "Mulberry Jefferson Rd will be closed from W 350 N to N 750 W for power line repair, for aprox 3 hours."

2:21 p.m. (updated 7:50 p.m.) Saturday

A woman is hospitalized after she was shot Saturday afternoon in Greenwood, according to police.

The woman, 25, of Greenwood, was shot in the jaw in the 600 block of Park Drive, northeast of North Madison Avenue and East Main Street, Greenwood Police Department Assistant Chief Matthew Fillenwarth said.

The suspect, a 22-year-old man, also of Greenwood, then drove the woman to Community Hospital South, Fillenwarth said. The woman was transferred to Eskenazi Hospital.

The man was arrested and preliminarily charged with aggravated battery and possession of a firearm, according to a press release. Formal charges haven't been filed, according to online court records.

Detectives are still working to learn more about the incident.

7:42 p.m. Saturday

A person was shot and killed this evening on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

IMPD officers found a person with at least one apparent gunshot wound around in the 4400 block of Lickridge Court, IMPD Officer Genae Cook said in an email.

Additional details, including the identity of the person killed, haven't been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 317-327-3475 or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.

1:19 p.m. Saturday

A person is stable after they were shot in the 2200 block of Windsong Drive, near East 21 Street and North Mitthoeffer Road in Indianapolis, IMPD Officer Genae Cook said in an email.

6:30 a.m. Saturday

A person who came to Community Hospital East is stable after they were shot at an unknown location, IMPD Officer Genae Cook said in an email.

3:57 a.m. Saturday

Emergency personnel responded to a crash in Grant County.



0357 hrs.4100 S. 500 E.MVC/rolloverMill Township Fire, MGH Abell 2, Grant County EMS Medic 6, Grant County Sheriff’s Department, Gas City Police Department Posted by Mill Twp. Fire/Rescue/EMS on Saturday, March 13, 2021

3:30 a.m. Saturday

A person is stable after a shooting in the 3800 block of North Shadeland Avenue, IMPD Officer Genae Cook said in an email.

Additional details haven't been released.

3 a.m. Saturday

A child was shot early Saturday morning on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

The child was stable and taken to Riley Hospital for Children after they were shot in the 5800 block of Granner Drive, IMPD Officer Genae Cook said in an email.

The case remains under investigation and additional details have not been released.