Man arrested after crash during pursuit on southeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested early Wednesday following a police chase on the city’s southeast side that ended in a crash and sent two people to the hospital, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a domestic disturbance just after midnight in the 1700 block of Thaddeus Street, according to Major Kerry Buckner.

The woman told dispatchers she had been battered and a man stole her Jeep, Buckner said.

Buckner said the man led police on a chase, which ended in a crash at the intersection of South State and East Minnesota streets. A couple was injured in the collison after their vehicle was struck on the driver's side.

Medics transported a woman who had been ejected from the vehicle to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition. A passenger was also hospitalized in stable condition.

“We’re notifying our internal affairs section to make sure we’re in line with the pursuit protocol, which at this point, all evidence indicates we’re good on the pursuit,” Buckner said.

Buckner said the suspect, who was wanted on other felony charges, intentionally crashed into IMPD vehicles before he was arrested.

IMPD has not publicly identified the man.