Man barricades himself inside Zionsville home after pointing gun

Neighborhood residents asked to stay inside
WRTV photo
The Boone County Sheriff's Office investigates after a man barricaded himself inside a home on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Posted at 8:14 AM, Mar 02, 2022
ZIONSVILLE — Police asked residents of a Zionsville neighborhood to stay inside Wednesday morning after a man barricaded himself inside a house, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Department.

The sheriff's department said people in the area of Karen Drive and Lake View Drive should stay inside their homes and keep their doors locked.

The Boone County Communications Center received a call just before 5 a.m. reporting a man walking through the neighborhood with a firearm, according to a news release.

The caller said the man pointed the firearm at them before police arrived.

The man went into a family member's house nearby where law enforcement has established a perimeter, the news release said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Watch an update from the Boone County Sheriff's Department:

This story will be updated.

