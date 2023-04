INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday morning on the northeast side.

According to IMPD, just after 5:45 a.m. officers responded to E. 46th Street and Browd Road for a report of a person struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with a driver and began to investigate after finding a man dead from trauma injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

The driver that struck the adult male stayed on the scene and is cooperating.