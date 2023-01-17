Man dies in house fire Tuesday morning on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died Tuesday morning after a house fire broke out on the city’s northwest side, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Just before 2 a.m., firefighters were called to a house fire in the 2400 block of West 61st Street. When they arrived the single story home was fully involved with flames.

A quick search of the home found the man, who was removed from the house through a window. He died at the scene, according to IFD.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the man and cause of death at a later time.

No firefighters were injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.