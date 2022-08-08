Man fatally struck while crossing U.S. 36 in Hendricks County, police say

HENDRICKS COUNTY — An Indianapolis man died after he was hit by a driver as he was crossing U.S. 36 late Saturday outside Danville, police say.

Roland Lottman, 59, was crossing U.S. 36 near West County Road 100 North when he was struck, according to a Monday news release from the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies found Lottman while they responded about 9:31 p.m. to the 3200 block of West U.S. 36.

An investigation found the driver was traveling east on U.S. 36 when Lottman walked onto the road in front of them.

"The driver of the vehicle was unable to avoid striking Lottman," the sheriff's office said in the news release.

After the collision, the driver stayed at the scene and called for help, according to the release.

"The primary cause of the crash was the pedestrian’s presence in the roadway." the release states. "Alcohol is not suspected as a factor on the part the driver of the SUV."

The sheriff's office is still investigating the crash.