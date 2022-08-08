Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Man fatally struck while crossing U.S. 36 in Hendricks County, police say

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 11:23 AM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 11:25:58-04

HENDRICKS COUNTY — An Indianapolis man died after he was hit by a driver as he was crossing U.S. 36 late Saturday outside Danville, police say.

Roland Lottman, 59, was crossing U.S. 36 near West County Road 100 North when he was struck, according to a Monday news release from the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies found Lottman while they responded about 9:31 p.m. to the 3200 block of West U.S. 36.

An investigation found the driver was traveling east on U.S. 36 when Lottman walked onto the road in front of them.

"The driver of the vehicle was unable to avoid striking Lottman," the sheriff's office said in the news release.

After the collision, the driver stayed at the scene and called for help, according to the release.

"The primary cause of the crash was the pedestrian’s presence in the roadway." the release states. "Alcohol is not suspected as a factor on the part the driver of the SUV."

The sheriff's office is still investigating the crash.

TOP STORIES: Elwood police officer shot, killed; suspect in custody | Suspect in Elwood cop's shooting fired 36 rounds; officer never unholstered gun, court doc says | Sheriff's office investigating mounting complaints against Whiteland hot rod restoration shop | Melissa Etheridge concert canceled at Conner Prairie | Monkeypox: How it spreads and how to avoid it

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here!