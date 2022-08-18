Man's body discovered at Connersville cemetery, Indiana State Police say

CONNERSVILLE — Indiana State Police are investigating after a man was found dead early Wednesday at a Connersville cemetery.

Thomas Combs, of Connersville, was pronounced dead shortly after Pendleton police responded to Dale Cemetery, 807 N. Gregg Road, for a report of a deceased person, according to a Thursday news release from ISP.

Combs' cause and manner of death have yet to be determined pending an autopsy by the Fayette County Coroner's Office, ISP said. Police haven't specified when Combs died.

Combs was in his early 50s.

Authorities haven't released additional details, citing an ongoing investigation.

ISP asked anyone with more information to contact its Pendleton post at 765=778-2121.