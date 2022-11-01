Man hit, killed while walking on railroad in Crawfordsville

CRAWFORDSVILLE — A man died Monday after they were struck by a train in Crawfordsville.

According to the Crawfordsville Police Department, a pedestrian was struck by a cargo train on Monday just after 4:30 p.m.

The northbound train’s engine had passed the intersection of U.S. 136 and was around the Amtrack station when the pedestrian was observed by the train’s conductor walking on the tracks, according to police.

Police say that CSX employees sounded the train’s horn and performed an emergency stop, but were unable to avoid hitting the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was later identified as 57-year-old Christopher Albright of Portage. He was pronounced dead at Franciscan Health in Crawfordsville.

If anyone has information about this case, they are asked to contact CPD detective Mills at 765-362-3762 ext. 225.