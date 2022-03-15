Watch
Man holding sign run over, killed by driver attempting to avoid crash in Delaware County

Posted at 1:27 PM, Mar 15, 2022
DELAWARE COUNTY — A man holding a cardboard sign was killed when they were struck by a driver attempting to avoid a head-on crash Monday afternoon in Delaware County, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver of a minivan attempted to avoid a collision with an elderly couple attempting to cross State Road 67 near County Road 400 South when they struck the man, Delaware County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jeff Stanley said in an email.

Steven Wolfe, 51, of Muncie, was struck and killed, Delaware County Coroner Rick Howell said.

The driver of the minivan and the car collided on the east side of the intersection, Stanley said.

The driver of the car told deputies they didn't see the minivan, Stanley said. The driver of the minivan attempted to avoid the collision by locking the brakes and steering to the right.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

