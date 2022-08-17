Man injured, but 'stable' after fall at Lucas Oil Stadium concert, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was injured late Tuesday after he fell in the seating area of a concert at Lucas Oil Stadium, police say.

Witnesses tell WRTV it happened as rock bands Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard.

A report made by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department indicates the person fell over a railing and may have been intoxicated at the time.

Officers responded about 11 p.m. to the venue, 500 S. Capitol Ave., for a report of an injured person.

IMPD Officer Samone Burris said officers assisted IEMS at the scene and that the person was "awake and breathing" immediately following the fall. The police report lists his condition as "stable" and says he was transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

A hazmat team was also called to the scene.

WRTV has requested more information from Lucas Oil Stadium and is waiting to hear back.