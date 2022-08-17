Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Man injured, but 'stable' after fall at Lucas Oil Stadium concert, police say

lucas oil stadium.PNG
WRTV photo
Lucas Oil Stadium
lucas oil stadium.PNG
Posted at 7:20 AM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-17 07:20:15-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was injured late Tuesday after he fell in the seating area of a concert at Lucas Oil Stadium, police say.

Witnesses tell WRTV it happened as rock bands Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard.

A report made by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department indicates the person fell over a railing and may have been intoxicated at the time.

Officers responded about 11 p.m. to the venue, 500 S. Capitol Ave., for a report of an injured person.

IMPD Officer Samone Burris said officers assisted IEMS at the scene and that the person was "awake and breathing" immediately following the fall. The police report lists his condition as "stable" and says he was transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

A hazmat team was also called to the scene.

WRTV has requested more information from Lucas Oil Stadium and is waiting to hear back.

TOP STORIES: Inflation relief checks will start rolling out next week: State Auditor | 'A hero': Woman dies after going into Brownsburg creek to save granddaughters who went in after puppy | My Inner Baby ordered to close its doors by City of Noblesville | Carmel business owner shocked after receiving $117,683 power bill | Chief: Richmond police officer 'fighting for life' after suspect shot her during traffic stop

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here!