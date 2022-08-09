Man killed, 5-year-old child critically injured in I-69 onramp crash in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A man was killed and two other people, including a 5-year-old child, were injured in a crash late Saturday at the intersection of State Road 46 and the Interstate 69 onramp, police say.

Officers found two vehicles involved — a Chevrolet S-10 pickup occupied by the man and child, and a Toyota 4Runner — when they responded about 7:08 p.m. for a crash at the intersection, according to a news release from the Bloomington Police Department.

The man and child became trapped inside the S-10 and needed to be extricated before they could be taken to a local hospital. Once removed, they were both transported by ambulance to IU Health Bloomington.

It was there the man was rushed into emergency surgery but later died from his injuries, according to the release.

The Monroe County Coroner's Office said Tuesday he had been identified as Richard Compion, 33, of Bloomington.

The child was flown to an Indianapolis hospital and was still in critical condition as of Monday afternoon, the release states.

The driver of the 4Runner, a 46-year-old woman, was also hospitalized.

An investigation found the man driving the S-10 was turning onto the southbound I-69 onramp from westbound State Road 46 when the 4Runner's driver, heading eastbound, failed to stop at a red light and collided with the S-10's passenger side.

Police haven't released additional information, citing an ongoing investigation.