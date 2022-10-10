Man killed in hit-and-run crash while walking near 10th and Sheridan, Indianapolis police say

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash while he was walking early Sunday on the city's east side, police say.

Frank Sawyer, 48, was at the intersection of North Sheridan Avenue and East 10th Street, near Anderson Cemetery, when a driver struck him, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to that location about 4:05 a.m. for a report of a deceased person. When they arrived, they found Sawyer not awake or breathing.

He was pronounced dead about 4:17 a.m. at the scene.

Police haven't released additional information, including a description of the vehicle involved.

Anyone with more information may contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).