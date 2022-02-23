Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears discusses Lt. Aaron Allan shooting case

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears on Wednesday addressed criticism from the family of a slain Southport Police Department lieutenant.

On Monday, James Allan called the prosecutor's case "lackluster at best" after a judge said Jason Dane Brown would not face life without parole for the 2017 shooting death of Lt. Aaron Allan.

In an interview with WRTV's Rafael Sanchez, Mears said there was nothing else the prosecutor's office could have done differently in its case for life without parole.

Brown was found guilty of murder on Tuesday and faces 45-65 years in prison.

"The most important thing for us at that point was to be able to secure a guilty verdict in this case, which is what we were able to do," Mears said.

Mears added that there are no new developments in the death penalty case against Eliahs Dorsey, who is accused of killing Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Breann Leath on April 9, 2020.

"The average lifespan of a death penalty case is measured by years, not months," Mears said.

The prosecutor also said his office continues to make attempts at building trust in the community so more people will feel comfortable coming forward with information after a crime.

"We have to get more people to come forward with information so we can pursue justice for those individuals," Mears said. "There is not a shooting or a homicide that has occurred in Indianapolis where someone doesn’t know something that happened."

