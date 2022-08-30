Marion woman dies after Moped struck by semi driver disregards red light, police says

GRANT COUNTY — A Marion woman died Monday night following a wreck in Grant County when her moped was struck by a semi-tractor.

According to Indiana State Police, at about 10:13 p.m. officers from the Indiana State Police and Marion Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Baldwin Avenue at the intersection of Fourth Street.

A preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police Trooper Dustin Rutledge revealed that Sharice Bilbee, 29, of Marion was driving a 2020 Baodiao moped southbound on Baldwin Ave approaching the intersection of Fourth Street.

At the intersection, she was struck by a 2022 Freightliner semi-tractor pulling an empty flatbed trailer.

According to ISP, the driver of the Freightliner disregarded a red traffic light and pulled into the intersection, striking the moped.

Bilbee was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the Freightliner was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing, but at this time neither the use of alcohol nor narcotics is suspected as being a contributing factor in the crash.