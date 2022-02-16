Missing child with autism found by Hamilton County K-9, Sheriff's Deputy

CARMEL — A child with autism and a communication disorder who was reported missing Monday was found safe after their scent was tracked by a Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy's K-9 partner.

The K-9, a bloodhound named Maudie, led Deputy Neal Hoard to the 1300 block of Kirklees Drive, where the child was sitting in an unlocked car trying to stay warm, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

MORE | IndyHumane offers chance to adopt Puppy Bowl participant and her siblings

Sheriff's K-9 units were called to assist Carmel police in the search after the child had walked away from home.

Maudie was given a scent article at the place the child was last seen and led Deputy Hoard to their location, the Sheriff's Office said.

MORE | 99th Safe Haven Baby Box installed at Monticello Fire Department

The child was then checked by personnel at the scene and returned home.

The Sheriff's Office commended Deputy Hoard, Maudie and all others involved for "a job well done."