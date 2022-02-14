IndyHumane offers chance to adopt Puppy Bowl participant and her siblings

INDIANAPOLIS — The fun of the Super Bowl has waned, but for animal lovers and sports fans alike, IndyHumane is offering a way to let the spirit of the game live on — through adoption.

The adoption center is encouraging people to welcome its puppy participant in yesterday's Puppy Bowl and her siblings a forever home.

Gumdrop, a playful ten-week-old shepherd-husky mix puppy, is IndyHumane’s adoptable pup. She and her eight brothers and sisters will be available for adoption starting Tuesday.

The puppy and her siblings have been in the care of IndyHumane foster families since they arrived at the human society as newborns around Christmas.

The center says Gumdrop's siblings are just as sweet as she is. Their names include Pop Rocks, Milk Dud, Taffy, and Nerds.

IndyHumane says the larger aim of the Puppy Bowl is to promote pet adoption at local shelters and rescues.

“We appreciate the national attention provided by Puppy Bowl,” said David Horth, IndyHumane CEO. “It’s a great opportunity to raise awareness of all the wonderful adoptable animals available from puppies like Gumdrop to older dogs and cats all looking for forever homes.”

A total of 11 puppies and three kittens are available for adoption following the Puppy Bowl.

For more information on IndyHumane's hours or on Gumdrop and her siblings, visit IndyHumane.org.