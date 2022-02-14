Watch
99th Safe Haven Baby Box installed at Monticello Fire Department

Posted at 2:06 PM, Feb 14, 2022
MONTICELLO — The 99th Safe Haven Baby Box has been installed at the Monticello Fire Department.

The box, which was unveiled Monday, is the 78th baby box in Indiana. It is installed at the Monticello Fire Department, 911 W. South St.

When a baby is placed inside the climate-controlled box, an alarm system will notify first responders who can retrieve the baby.

Doug Simmons, Hagerman Construction, Brim Concrete, Wrede Rocks, Sherwin Williams and Foundation Building Materials donated materials and time to install the box.

"This Safe Haven Baby Box was made possible because a community member saw the need and took steps to make it happen," Monticello Mayor Cathy Gross said in a press release. "This truly has been a community project and will serve our community for years to come.”

Baby boxes are available in parts of Indiana, Ohio, Arkansas, Florida and Kentucky.

