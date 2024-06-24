Mooresville teen advocates for firework safety after nearly losing hand last July

INDIANAPOLIS — One year ago, 16-year-old Isaac DePoy’s life changed forever.

“I really realized that this could have been the end of my life,” shared DePoy.

DePoy was lighting fireworks with family in early July 2023.

One of his firework’s wicks was loose and caused the firework to explode before DePoy had a chance to escape.

When the dust settled, he was left with severe damage.

“I looked down at my hand, and it was gushing blood,” explained DePoy. “My middle finger was broken and in a complete opposite direction of what it should be.”

DePoy had severe burn damage to his left thumb, index finger and middle finger.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, each year, over 10,000 people receive emergency room treatment for fireworks injuries.

A majority of those injuries are to the hands.

DePoy received treatment at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis where he was treated by Riley Chief of Plastic surgery, Dr. Gregory Borschell.

Borschell gave DePoy the option to amputate or preform a skin graph.

“I was going to amputate,” said DePoy. “I started to tear up a little bit, because I knew my life was going to change for the rest of my life.”

Borschell shared with DePoy the skin graph would be necessary either way and DePoy elected to give it a shot.

For one month, DePoy’s left hand would be placed inside an inseam near his stomach where the skin could heal.

One month later, DePoy had a new hand resembling the fingers that were there before.

“It’s a long process of many surgeries,” said DePoy. “Even if they don't look like fingers, they're my fingers.”

DePoy and Dr. Borschell hope that Hoosiers learn from their experience and practice caution with fireworks over the holiday weekend.

“They're really powerful,” shared Borschell. “The more distance, the better.”