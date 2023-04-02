Watch Now
Morgan County Fairgrounds open disposal site for debris from Friday's storms

Posted at 4:38 PM, Apr 02, 2023
MORGAN COUNTY — For a fast and safe disposal, Morgan County residents can take brush and debris from this weekend’s storms to the Morgan County Fairgrounds.

Morgan County Recycling said in a Facebook post that residents can unload the debris and they will safely dispose of it free of charge.

Upon arrival, look for signs instructing where to start piles of debris and brush. They are located in the southwest corner of the fairgrounds.

Those interested can access the site from Illinois Street or Hospital Drive.

For more information or any questions, call 765.342.2533.

