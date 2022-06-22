LAFAYETTE — Duke Energy will be turning off power to most of downtown Lafayette starting about 4:45 p.m. today, according to police.
It's expected to be restored by 6:45 p.m.
A Duke Energy spokesperson said the outage is related to emergency repairs after a piece of equipment on a transmission line became defective. The spokesperson said crews were on the ground making emergency repairs now.
