Most of downtown Lafayette to be without power for nearly 2 hours: Police

Provided Photo/Duke Energy
Duke Energy's regional headquarters in Plainfield, Indiana.
Posted at 2:44 PM, Jun 22, 2022
LAFAYETTE — Duke Energy will be turning off power to most of downtown Lafayette starting about 4:45 p.m. today, according to police.

It's expected to be restored by 6:45 p.m.

A Duke Energy spokesperson said the outage is related to emergency repairs after a piece of equipment on a transmission line became defective. The spokesperson said crews were on the ground making emergency repairs now.

