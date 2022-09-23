Motorcyclist critically injured after crashing into school bus on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcyclist was critically injured Friday afternoon after a wreck on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

According to IMPD public information officer Genae Cook, officers responded to a personal injury crash near S. Kealing Avenue and Orange Street.

There they located a motorcyclist with critical injuries from striking the side of an IPS school bus. Preliminary investigation shows the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Kealing and struck the bus while it traveled westbound on Orange.

There were eight students on the bus at the time of the wreck, according to Cook. No one on the bus was injured.