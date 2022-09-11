Motorcyclist dies after crash on Interstate 465 near Rockville Road

Indianapolis — An out-of-town motorcyclist was killed Saturday evening in Indianapolis when they wrecked near the exit to Rockville Road on Interstate 465.

According to Indiana State Police, dispatchers received numerous calls about a serious crash involving a motorcycle at about 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival of trooper Daryl Smith, a man was found unconscious and unresponsive alongside the Rockville Road ramp.

Smith performed emergency aid until the arrival of Wayne Township paramedics, but life-saving efforts were unable to save the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation from Indiana State Police determined the man was riding a motorcycle on I-465 northbound and attempting to exit at Rockville Road. The rider failed to navigate the curve of the ramp and ran off the road and struck a sign.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet. There were no other vehicles involved in the crash and no other injuries, according to police.

The motorcyclist's identity is being withheld at this time to allow time for proper notification to family members.