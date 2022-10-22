Motorcyclist dies after losing control, crashing in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY — A motorcyclist died Friday evening after a single vehicle crash on State Road 25.

Indiana State Police say around 5 p.m., Jerry Spegal, 52, of Camden was traveling north on the road near Main Street when he lost control for an unknown reason.

The motorcycle left the road and hit a guardrail. Troopers say Spegal was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

ISP is leading the investigation into the crash.