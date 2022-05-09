No injuries reported after Center Grove school bus involved in crash

GREENWOOD — No injuries occurred Monday when a school bus was involved in a crash just before 4 p.m. in Greenwood.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred near the intersection of Water Way Drive and Stones Crossing Road and there was minimal damage.

The Center Grove school police department is investigating the accident and families of students on the bus will be notified by the Center Grove Assistant Superintendent, according to the sheriff.

There is no further information available at this time.