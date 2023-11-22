Watch Now
No injuries reported after van crashes in southwest side elementary school

Decatur Township Fire
Posted at 7:17 AM, Nov 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 07:17:51-05

INDIANAPOLIS — There is a lengthy cleanup ahead at a local elementary school after a van drove into a classroom Wednesday morning.

According to the Decatur Township Fire Department, crews responded to a call during the early morning hours at Stephen Decatur Elementary for a report of a van driven into the school.

The Indianapolis Fire Department structural collapse team responded and investigated. They found all major structural components of the building to be intact.

The driver of the van and a passenger were checked at the scene and released.

Decatur Township schools are on Thanksgiving break on Wednesday so school will not be affected.

