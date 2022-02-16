One dead, three injured after crash on Allisonville Road in Fishers

FISHERS — One person is dead and three people are injured after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Fishers, according to police.
The crash involved several vehicles and happened near 126th Street and Allisonville Road, Fishers Police Department Sgt. Tom Weger.
One person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, Weger said. The conditions of the other two people who were injured haven't been released.
Police are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate.
Additional details haven't been released at this time.
