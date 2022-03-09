Watch
Passenger seriously injured, transported along with mother and child in Johnson County crash

First responders were dispatched about 7:14 p.m. Tuesday, March 8 for a report of a serious crash in the 3600 block of East Rocklane Road.
GREENWOOD — One person was seriously injured and, along with three others — including a mother and child — was taken to the hospital from the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash late Tuesday.

First responders were dispatched about 7:14 p.m. for a report of a serious crash in the 3600 block of East Rocklane Road, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

One vehicle contained the mother and child, who were both listed as stable.

A passenger of the other vehicle needed to be extricated and was listed in serious condition, while the driver suffered a possible broken leg but was listed as stable.

All four people were transported to Methodist Hospital.

Johnson County Sheriff's police and crews from the Greenwood and Needham fire departments responded to the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

