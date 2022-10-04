Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on far west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man who was struck by a vehicle in the 8000 block of West Washington Street Tuesday morning has died.
According to a release from IMPD, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle just before noon. When they arrived, officers located a male who had been hit by a vehicle.
The male was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
The release from IMPD did not specify if the male was an adult or juvenile.
The driver of the vehicle, a black minivan, stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.
TOP STORIES: People living in storage units? Marion County Public Health Department is investigating | City issues vacate notice, effectively closing Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites | From blows to bullets: Video shows fight that wounded 2 judges in 2019 White Castle shooting | Woman, 4-year-old girl found shot in Avon home | Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk