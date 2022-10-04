Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on far west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man who was struck by a vehicle in the 8000 block of West Washington Street Tuesday morning has died.

According to a release from IMPD, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle just before noon. When they arrived, officers located a male who had been hit by a vehicle.

The male was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The release from IMPD did not specify if the male was an adult or juvenile.

The driver of the vehicle, a black minivan, stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.