INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian died and one other person suffered serious injuries in a crash early Monday on the city's west side, police say.

It happened at South Girls School Road and Washington Street, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD Officer Samone Burris said about 6:30 a.m. that Washington Street would be closed between New Haven Drive and Girls School Road for several hours.

"(We are) asking drivers to please avoid the area until the street reopens," Burris said in an email to WRTV.

Police said an involved — not the one driven by the person who struck the pedestrian — fled the scene.

A driver was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officials did not immediately provide additional information.

This is a developing story.