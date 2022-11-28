Watch Now
Pedestrian killed in crash at Kitley and Washington on Indianapolis' east side

WRTV/Shea Goodpastor
Posted at 9:27 AM, Nov 28, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian died after being struck by a driver early Monday on the city's east side, police say.

IMPD says the crash happened about 8 a.m. near the intersection of East Washington Street and South Kitley Avenue. This is close to where Washington Street meets South Shadeland Avenue.

Officers found the male pedestrian in critical condition while responding there to a report of a crash. The driver stayed at the scene and helped provide medical aid to the pedestrian, police say.

The pedestrian was later transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not provided his identity.

An investigation found the pedestrian was walking northbound on Kitley Avenue when the driver hit him from the east.

Police have not provided additional information, citing an ongoing investigation. They are urging both drivers and pedestrians to use alternate routes for the time being.

