Pedestrian struck, killed in crash near Hancock County Amazon facility

Posted at 8:23 AM, Oct 20, 2022
HANCOCK COUNTY — A pedestrian was killed in a crash early Thursday by the Amazon facility near Mt. Comfort.

Hancock County Sheriff's deputies responded sometime before 7 a.m. to the facility, in the 4100 block of County Road West 300 North, according to Hancock County 911. This is a few miles northwest of Greenfield.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. No one has been transported to a hospital at this time.

Authorities have not released the name of the pedestrian.

Drivers should expect delays in the area while responders work the scene.

In a Tweet, Greenfield police said that County Road 200 North is the best alternate route to Mt. Comfort Road from Greenfield.

This is a developing story.

