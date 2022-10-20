Pedestrian struck, killed in crash near Hancock County Amazon facility

HANCOCK COUNTY — A pedestrian was killed in a crash early Thursday by the Amazon facility near Mt. Comfort.
Hancock County Sheriff's deputies responded sometime before 7 a.m. to the facility, in the 4100 block of County Road West 300 North, according to Hancock County 911. This is a few miles northwest of Greenfield.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. No one has been transported to a hospital at this time.
Authorities have not released the name of the pedestrian.
Drivers should expect delays in the area while responders work the scene.
In a Tweet, Greenfield police said that County Road 200 North is the best alternate route to Mt. Comfort Road from Greenfield.
This is a developing story.
