Person dead after being struck by driver on city's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers are on the scene of a fatal pedestrian struck on the city’s west side.

According to IMPD, officer responded to a pedestrian struck near 34th Street and Summerfield Drive on the west side. This is near North Wayne Elementary School.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating, according to police.

IMPD says accident investigators are on their way to the scene.

This is the second fatal pedestrian struck incident within 24 hours in Indianapolis.

A woman died after being hit by a driver while she was crossing the street early Monday on the city's southeast side.

It happened about 6 a.m. near the intersection of East Raymond Street and Churchman Avenue, according to IMPD.