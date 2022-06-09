Person dead after crashing into pole, becoming trapped in car: Indianapolis police

INDIANAPOLIS — A person died late Wednesday after crashing a vehicle into a pole in the city's Riverside neighborhood.
Police say the occupant was a female but her age was not immediately available.
Officers responded before 8 p.m. to the 2100 block of Montcalm Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash into a pole.
The occupant became trapped in the vehicle and needed to be removed, police said.
Police said the occupant couldn't be confirmed dead until she was extricated.
This is a developing story.
