Person dead after crashing into pole, becoming trapped in car: Indianapolis police

Posted at 9:36 PM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08

INDIANAPOLIS — A person died late Wednesday after crashing a vehicle into a pole in the city's Riverside neighborhood.

Police say the occupant was a female but her age was not immediately available.

Officers responded before 8 p.m. to the 2100 block of Montcalm Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash into a pole.

The occupant became trapped in the vehicle and needed to be removed, police said.

Police said the occupant couldn't be confirmed dead until she was extricated.

This is a developing story.

