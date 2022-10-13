Watch Now
Person dies after in rollover crash on I-65 in Greenwood

Posted at 12:15 PM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 12:25:11-04

GREENWOOD — One person died after their vehicle overturned in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 Thursday in Greenwood, police say.

Responders were dispatched sometime before 11:45 a.m. to the crash, which happened near the exit ramp to County Line Road, according to Indiana State Police.

An occupant became stuck in the vehicle and was later pronounced dead at the scene, ISP said.

It's not clear whether they were a driver or passenger. The details of what led to the crash aren't yet clear.

Only one vehicle was involved.

As a result of the crash, the exit ramp was closed as responders worked the scene.

Additional details, including the identity of the deceased person, were not immediately available.

Indiana State Police, the Greenwood Police Department and the Greenwood Fire Department responded to the scene.

