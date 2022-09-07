Person dies in crash between car, semi in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY — A person died in a crash between a car and a semi-truck early Wednesday in rural Fulton County, an official says.
Fulton County Sheriff Christophers Sailors said an investigation was still underway as of about 9:13 a.m.
The age of the deceased person, a female, was not immediately clear.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
