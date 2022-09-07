Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Person dies in crash between car, semi in Fulton County

File Photo
Copyright 2013 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
File Photo
<p>File photo of an ambulance.</p>
File Photo
Posted at 9:54 AM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 09:54:49-04

FULTON COUNTY — A person died in a crash between a car and a semi-truck early Wednesday in rural Fulton County, an official says.

Fulton County Sheriff Christophers Sailors said an investigation was still underway as of about 9:13 a.m.

The age of the deceased person, a female, was not immediately clear.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

TOP STORIES: Video: Police body cam captures 'zombie deer' encounter in Cincinnati, more spotted through Tri-State | 16-year-old Whiteland HS student killed in Greenwood shooting that prompted school lockdowns | Greenwood man signs agreement to avoid prosecution in 'scary' hotel encounter | IMPD's Mounted Police Unit to leave property by December | Four Indiana State University football players among those killed, injured in crash

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE