Person drives car into White River, is later found at different location

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a car was driven into the White River and the suspected driver was found at a different location.

Preliminary information given to police indicated the person intentionally drove the blue Kia Stinger into the water about 2 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of South West Street, according to officials with the Indianapolis fire and police departments.

Officials said no one was hurt as a result.

Witnesses told firefighters the Stinger left the road and fell about 50 yards down into the embankment before it plunged into the river. They believed it was occupied because its brake lights were on, according to the Fire Department.

The agency said four divers spent more than an hour searching for the vehicles and possible occupants, adding that water currents presented "difficult and dangerous conditions".

Crews ultimately found the vehicle using a Sonar device, but no one was found inside. The car was then pulled out of the water and towed.

The suspected driver was later accounted for at another location.

Police said this was an isolated incident and there is no public safety threat.