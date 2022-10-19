Person found dead inside flaming car at Kroger on Indianapolis' southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was found dead early Wednesday inside a car that caught fire in the parking lot of the Kroger on Thompson Road just outside Beech Grove, police say.
Officers found them inside the burning car as they responded about 3 a.m. to the store, 5350 E. Thompson Rd.
They were later pronounced dead at the scene
Police told that foul play is not suspected.
The Marion County Coroner's Office has not disclosed the person's identity.
Correction: A previous version of this article stated the store is a Meijer, not a Kroger. WRTV regrets the error.
TOP STORIES: People living in storage units? Marion County Public Health Department is investigating | City issues vacate notice, effectively closing Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites | From blows to bullets: Video shows fight that wounded 2 judges in 2019 White Castle shooting | Woman, 4-year-old girl found shot in Avon home | Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk