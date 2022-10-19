Watch Now
Person found dead inside flaming car at Kroger on Indianapolis' southeast side

WRTV/Eldon Wheeler
Posted at 6:20 AM, Oct 19, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — A person was found dead early Wednesday inside a car that caught fire in the parking lot of the Kroger on Thompson Road just outside Beech Grove, police say.

Officers found them inside the burning car as they responded about 3 a.m. to the store, 5350 E. Thompson Rd.

They were later pronounced dead at the scene

Police told that foul play is not suspected.

The Marion County Coroner's Office has not disclosed the person's identity.

Correction: A previous version of this article stated the store is a Meijer, not a Kroger. WRTV regrets the error.

