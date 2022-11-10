Person found dead with gunshot wound at Fayette County cemetery

FAYETTE COUNTY — A deceased person who was found at Everton Cemetery earlier this week had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, officials now say.

The discovery of the male victim at Everton Cemetery prompted the Fayette County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police to investigate the area Tuesday.

An autopsy has been completed, according to the Fayette County Coroner's Office. But his identity is not yet available for public release. The cause and manner of death have yet to be determined.

The investigation follows a similar situation in August in which a man was found dead with a gunshot wound at Dale Cemetery in Connersville.

That person was identified as Thomas Combs. Police have said Combs was in his early 50s.

Combs was found Aug. 17 at the cemetery and later pronounced dead at the scene. Police were called to the scene that morning to investigate the discovery of his body.

The coroner's office says Combs' death was ruled a homicide by gunshot wound.

State polie asked anyone who may have more information on Combs' death to come forward with information. Tips can be submitted to ISP Detective Scott McPheeters at the Pendleton District at 765-778-2121.