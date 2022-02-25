Person dead in Pike Township apartment fire

PIKE TWP. — One person is dead after a fire at an apartment complex late Thursday, an official said.

Crews responded after 10 p.m. to the 2600 block of Plaza Drive, according to Steve Mitchell, deputy chief of operations for the Pike Township Deputy Fire Department.

The person's age and identity have not yet been disclosed.

As of 11 p.m., Mitchell said he was still gathering details on damages to the building but confirmed the fire was out by that time.

The fire is still under investigation.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.