Person killed after being hit by vehicle on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person died Monday afternoon following a pedestrian vs. vehicle crash on the near north side of Indianapolis.
IMPD officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck near the intersection of East 38th Street and North College Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers located a man with injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
According to IMPD, the driver stayed at the scene and was transported to a local hospital for a blood draw and evaluation. A blood draw is standard procedure during an investigation.
Authorities are asking people to avoid the area if possible.
TOP STORIES: Inflation relief checks will start rolling out next week: State Auditor | 'A hero': Woman dies after going into Brownsburg creek to save granddaughters who went in after puppy | My Inner Baby ordered to close its doors by City of Noblesville | Carmel business owner shocked after receiving $117,683 power bill | Chief: Richmond police officer 'fighting for life' after suspect shot her during traffic stop