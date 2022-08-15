Person killed after being hit by vehicle on near north side

Watch Now
A person died Monday afternoon following a pedestrian vs. vehicle crash on the near north side of Indianapolis.
Posted at 5:02 PM, Aug 15, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — A person died Monday afternoon following a pedestrian vs. vehicle crash on the near north side of Indianapolis.

IMPD officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck near the intersection of East 38th Street and North College Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a man with injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to IMPD, the driver stayed at the scene and was transported to a local hospital for a blood draw and evaluation. A blood draw is standard procedure during an investigation.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

