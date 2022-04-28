Person killed in single-vehicle crash on I-69 in Fishers, ISP says

FISHERS — One person died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Interstate 69, according to Indiana State Police.

It happened around 3 p.m. in the northbound lanes between Cumberland Road and East 126th Street, an INDOT live traffic map showed.

Officials are still working to gather more information, said ISP Sgt. John Perrine.

INDOT's map showed a right lane was blocked as of 3:50 p.m. It's expected to reopen in the next hour.

This is a developing story.