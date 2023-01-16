Person struck, killed on Interstate 465 ramp in Lawrence

LAWRENCE — A person died Sunday night after being hit by a car while walking on an exit ramp of Interstate 465 in Lawrence.

According to Lawrence Police Chief a pedestrian was struck while walking on the I-465 exit ramp near 56th Street. The pedestrian, LPD said, died from their injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities. The driver is the one that called 911, according to Woodruff.

Woodruff said that the driver was unable to fully stop or avoid the person after not seeing the person until the last possible moment.

According to police, there were no obvious signs of drugs or alcohol being involved.

This is a developing story.