Pilot injured after plane crash near Franklin Flying Field

WRTV Photo/Rafael Sanchez
The pilot of a small plane was injured after crashing on Monday, February 21, 2022, in Johnson County. The crash happened near the Franklin Flying Field.
Posted at 3:28 PM, Feb 21, 2022
JOHNSON COUNTY — A pilot was taken to the hospital after a plane crash Monday afternoon in Johnson County, sources tell WRTV Investigates.

The crash happened at the Franklin Flying Field. This is south of Franklin and east of Trafalgar.

The pilot, 83-year-old Floyd Hollandbeck, of Brownsburg, was the only one on board. He was flown to IU Health Methodist Hospital for treatment. He is in serious condition.

Hollandbeck suffered injuries to his face and a possible broken leg, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

Federal investigators are responding to the scene.

Additional details haven't been released at this time.

WRTV Senior Digital Content Producer Andrew Smith and Real-Time Editor Lucas Gonzalez assisted with this report.

