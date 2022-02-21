Pilot injured after plane crash near Franklin Flying Field

JOHNSON COUNTY — A pilot was taken to the hospital after a plane crash Monday afternoon in Johnson County, sources tell WRTV Investigates.

The crash happened at the Franklin Flying Field. This is south of Franklin and east of Trafalgar.

The pilot, 83-year-old Floyd Hollandbeck, of Brownsburg, was the only one on board. He was flown to IU Health Methodist Hospital for treatment. He is in serious condition.

New: Victim of small plane crash in Franklin described as a male. He was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital with serious conditions. pic.twitter.com/1GIzX9gosQ — Rafael Sánchez (@RafaelOnTV) February 21, 2022

Hollandbeck suffered injuries to his face and a possible broken leg, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

Federal investigators are responding to the scene.

New: Police tell me the pilot was from the Indianapolis area and had to be cut out from the aircraft. That’s initial information from law enforcement. Waiting for more details. @wrtv pic.twitter.com/SyIkyxl3DU — Rafael Sánchez (@RafaelOnTV) February 21, 2022

Additional details haven't been released at this time.

