Pilot parachutes from aircraft in emergency landing in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY — A pilot was forced to make an emergency landing early Friday near the Indianapolis Regional Airport in Hancock County, authorities say.

The pilot was located uninjured after he deployed a parachute to get to the ground safely, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine.

The plane was located in the area near a Carvana close by, near the intersection of County Road West 300 North and County Road North 700 West.

Officials tell WRTV the pilot was checked by medics at the scene and later released.

It is unclear what led to the emergency landing.

Indiana state troopers, Buck Creek Creek township firefighters and Hancock County Sheriff's deputies are responding to the scene.

A portion of Mount Comfort Road is blocked off while authorities investigate.

This is a developing story and wlll be updated.