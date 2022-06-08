Pittsboro, Brownsburg FD extinguish large fire on I-74 Wednesday

PITTSBORO — The Pittsboro Fire Department, with the assistance of the Brownsburg Fire Department, extinguished a large fire on I-74 Wednesday.

According to Assistant Chief of the Pittsboro Fire Department Matt Stewart, the driver of the truck was treated at the scene and released without serious injury.

Fire crews responded to a vehicle fire on I-74 at about 10 a.m. and were back in service after three hours of work. Traffic was stopped for one hour on I-74.

The cause is still under investigation but preliminary finding points to a possible mechanical failure in the fuel system, according to Stewart.

Stewart also said that approximately 40 gallons of oil were spilled but were contained by the fire department. The truck was empty and hauling no cargo.