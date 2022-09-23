Silver Alert declared for missing Plainfield man with cognitive disorder, history of wandering

PLAINFIELD — Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing man who's considered an at-risk individual.

Marcus Evans, 34, was captured on ring camera about 12:30 a.m. Friday leaving the 1800 block of Wedgewood Place, which is just between Plainfield and Avon, according to the Plainfield Police Department.

Provided/Plainfield Police Department

A statewide Silver Alert was declared in his disappearance about 11:25 a.m.

Evans is described as about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray Aeropostle hoodie, black pants, black shoes and carrying a green backpack.

Evans is a participant of Project Lifesaver, a search and rescue program designed for individuals who are "prone to life-threatening behavior of wandering," according to the program's website.

Police tell WRTV Evans has a cognitive disorder. He has a history of wandering and has gone missing before.

Provided/Plainfield Police Department

This time, he has removed his Project Lifesaver wristband.

Investigators believe he may be heading to Indianapolis' west side, specifically the Haughville area.

Plainfield firefighters and Avon police are assisting in the search.

Police are asking that anyone with information on Evans' whereabouts contact the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700 or 911.