Motorcyclist dies after crashing into dump truck on east side of Indianapolis

WRTV/Dave Marren
At least one person died in a crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of South Arlington and Terrace avenues late Friday, police said.
Posted at 9:25 PM, Apr 22, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcyclist died after he crashed into the back of a dump truck late Friday on the city's east side, police say.

It happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of South Arlington and Terrace avenues, IMPD said.

The motorcyclist was heading northbound on South Arlington Avenue as the dump truck was passing through the intersection. Police say the motorcyclist tried to pass traffic on the lefthand side and was unable to avoid the truck, skidding into its back left tire.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, the dump truck driver was taken to a hospital for toxicology testing. Police say he did not appear to be under influence of any substances. Toxicology results are pending.

The motorcyclist's age was not immediately made clear.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

