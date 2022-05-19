Watch
Silver Alert canceled for Bartholomew County man reported missing

Provided/Indiana State Police
Posted at 3:19 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 16:41:37-04

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — The Silver Alert issued for a missing Bartholomew County man has been canceled. Indiana State Police did not release additional details.

Authorities are asking for the public's help with finding a man last seen Tuesday.

Timothy Arrington, 62, of Hope, was last seen about 2 p.m. that day, according to a statewide Silver Alert issued about 2:47 p.m. Thursday.

Arrington is described as about 6 feet, 3 inches tall, 330 pounds and with gray hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen driving a black 2014 Chevrolet Impala with an Indiana license plate of D955XV.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Hope Police Department at 812-546-4015 or call 911.

