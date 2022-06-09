Police seek help finding boy, 16, missing from Monrovia

MONROVIA — Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a teen boy last seen earlier Thursday.

Zeviah Harwell, 16, of Monrovia was last spotted about 11:52 a.m., according to a statewide Silver Alert from Indiana State Police.

Zeviah is described as 6 feet tall and 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a hoodie and shorts, according to the alert.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 765-342-5544 or 911.